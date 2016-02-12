Around the NFL

Griffin passes exit physical, paving way for release

Published: Feb 12, 2016 at 05:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Robert Griffin III is all but done in Washington. You know it. I know it. We all know it.

The final hurdle for the quarterback's imminent release was passing his exit physical with the Redskins, which Griffin accomplished without issue, per NFL Media's Albert Breer.

Now it's simply a matter of when, not if, Griffin is cut free. But with passer Kirk Cousins yet to be re-signed, Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan said last month that Washington might wait until the new league year launches on March 9 to cut RGIII loose.

"The thing that's good about where we are right now is, we have until March 9," McCloughan said, per The Washington Post. "That's why I want to sit with the coaches -- and not just the coordinators, position coaches; everybody -- and get a feel for it, because (Griffin) is a good football player, he's a really good person, and he's under contract. And that's where we are right now."

McCloughan doesn't want to be left empty-handed, but if Washington re-signs Cousins sooner rather than later, look for the 'Skins to quickly part ways with Griffin, whose $16.155 million option becomes fully guaranteed March 9.

It's been an awkward and depressing tumble from grace for Griffin, who didn't take a snap in 2015. By all accounts, though, he handled his demotion with poise and still possesses enough unusual athleticism and potential to draw interest on the open market. While Dallas has been whispered about as a landing spot, the Cowboys might not be the only club willing to take a shot on repairing Griffin's career.

Get ready for an interesting offseason ahead.

