Griffin III likely won't throw at combine, will wait until pro day

But the former Baylor quarterback said Monday he likely will not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine. He will instead save that for his pro day March 21, which has been moved up a day.
Instead, Griffin's work in Indianapolis will center on him convincing scouts and general managers in interviews. He also plans to run the 40-yard dash and do other drills.
While teams know about Griffin being the first Heisman Trophy winner from Baylor, and all the records and big numbers he put up, the quarterback realizes many still have questions about him and the Bears' potent spread-formation offense.
"I'm excited to wow them in the interviews with the type of offense that we run, just so they can understand it's not as simple as some people make our spread out to be. It's a different kind of spread," Griffin said. "Although I don't agree with it, but people say I just burst on the scene this year, so no one knows much about me, whether NFL GMs or analysts, so I get a chance to put my best foot forward."
Griffin was in Fort Worth on Monday night to accept the Davey O'Brien Award that recognizes the nation's top college quarterback.
When the 2012 NFL Draft takes place in two months, Griffin wants to be the first quarterback selected even though most projections have Stanford's Andrew Luck going first overall to the Indianapolis Colts.
"We both want to be the best, we both want to be No. 1. Whether I get drafted first or not, it's not going to change the way I play," Griffin said. "All I can say, it's about motivation. You never want to feel like everybody thinks you're a sure thing in life because it can rob you of your motivation to go out and get better."
Griffin insisted he has no hints of what might happen on draft day, but said when he went to Indianapolis during Super Bowl week that fans there were telling him they wanted him to come there. RG3 added that he hopes Peyton Manning stays in Indianapolis, because "he's a legend and deserves that."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.