Griffin III earns Pepsi Max Rookie of the Week

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Mark Barron, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Barron led the team with eight tackles, two for a loss as well as recording his first career interception in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns
Gordon had three receptions for 99 yards, which included a 71-yard touchdown in the Browns' 34-24 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins
Griffin completed 17 of 22 passes for 182 yards and one touchdown along with rushing for 138 yards and two scores on the ground to help push the Redskins past the Minnesota Vikings 38-26.
Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins
Tannehill completed 21 of 29 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns as he helped lead the Dolphins to a victory over the St. Louis Rams 17-14.
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson completed 16 of 27 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks' 24-23 victory over the New England Patriots.