Griffin III could be a valuable fantasy asset in 2014

M.F.: I never say never most of the time, but I don't see him reaching that level of success away from the Broncos and Peyton Manning. The same notion appears to be true around the NFL, as Moreno has seen little interest despite breaking out in 2013. If we assume that he's leaving the Mile High City, the list of teams that could sign him to be its featured runner is short. The Browns, Giants and Jaguars appear to have filled their backfield needs, leaving the Dolphins as the lone franchise with a glaring need at the position. But even if he landed in South Florida, I couldn't draft Moreno as more than a No. 2 fantasy back. Anywhere else he goes is likely to land him in a committee situation, which is never a good thing in fantasy land.