Griffin III could be a valuable fantasy asset in 2014

Michael Fabiano: Well, we know we'll see a Robert Griffin III who isn't going to wear a knee brace. That's good news for his running totals, which took a severe hit last season compared to his rookie numbers. RGIII will also be right around 20 months removed from his ACL ailment when the 2014 season starts, so the mental and physical "limitations" should be a thing of the past. The 'Skins are likely to throw the football more often under new head coach Jay Gruden, too, so the future is bright for the former Baylor standout. If you plan to wait on a quarterback in your draft, I see Griffin III as the perfect middle-round target.
What would happen to the value of Jeremy Maclin and Riley Cooper if the Eagles traded DeSean Jackson? -- @Matt_Schipiour (via Twitter)
M.F.: Clearly, Maclin and Cooper would move up the fantasy ranks among wideouts if Jackson were traded. In fact, I could see both of them becoming fantasy starters in leagues that require two-plus wideouts and/or a flex player. Such a move would also make me have more faith in Darren Sproles, who would no doubt pick up a ton of targets if such a move were consummated. However, I don't see this trade happening unless a team absolutely blows the Eagles away with an offer.
James Jones is going from Aaron Rodgers to the Oakland Raiders. How is this going to affect his draft value? -- @WhiteDippe (via Twitter)
M.F.: Jones is a nice addition for the Raiders, but it's tough to like his chances for fantasy success. While he figures to be locked in as a starter and the team's best fantasy wideout, Jones is also going to see a massive downgrade at quarterback from Rodgers to, well, whoever the Raiders sign or draft. With that said, I couldn't pick him as much more than a No. 4 wide receiver in most leagues. On the flip side, fantasy owners should upgrade Jarrett Boykin now that he's locked into the No. 3 role in Green Bay.
Who are the top 10 fantasy running backs now that free agency is in full swing? -- @John_Couch (via Twitter)
M.F.: NFL.com has updated player rankings on the site, so you can check them out throughout the offseason. Here's a look at my personal top 10 among runners as we inch deeper in the free-agent period: 1. Adrian Peterson; 2. Jamaal Charles; 3. LeSean McCoy; 4. Marshawn Lynch; 5. Matt Forte; 6. Eddie Lacy; 7. Le'Veon Bell; 8. DeMarco Murray; 9. Montee Ball (this assumes he is the starter in Denver); 10. Arian Foster. The backs on the outside looking in who could crack the top 10 in the coming months are Zac Stacy, Reggie Bush and Giovani Bernard.
M.F.: From a fantasy perspective, the Ravens have made some positive moves for Rice's value. The addition of new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, who wants to get Rice kick-started, should bode well for his overall statistics. Remember, Kubiak has coached some successful runners like Arian Foster, Clinton Portis, Rueben Droughns and Mike Anderson in his career. Rice has also lost 15 pounds since the end of 2013, and he should be 100 percent back from the hip ailment that dogged him last year. That's not to say he's going to return to elite RB1 status, because that's unlikely with Bernard Pierce also in the mix. However, I would have no problem drafting Rice in the second round as a No. 2 runner.
What are your thoughts on Julian Edelman now that he's back with the Patriots in standard and PPR leagues? -- @TENTE51 (via Twitter)
M.F.: This move was a best-case scenario for Edelman's fantasy value. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady both love him in the pass attack, so his role will be mostly unchanged in 2014. With that being said, owners need to keep a few things in mind. First, Rob Gronkowski could be back from major knee reconstruction in time for the start of the season. Second, the Pats signed Brandon LaFell to what is all of a sudden a crowded core of wideouts that also includes Danny Amendola, Aaron Dobson and Kenbrell Thompkins. That could mean a decline in targets for Edelman, even if it's a slight one. Overall I still see him as a No. 3 wideout in standard leagues and a potential No. 2 in PPR formats.
Which offseason move do you think will make the biggest fantasy impact? -- @BigP14 (via Twitter)
M.F.: As it stands, I would have to go with Ben Tate moving to Cleveland. The Auburn product leaves the shadow of Arian Foster in Houston to become a featured back for the first time in his NFL career, so his touches are destined to rise in 2014. While he has been a bit prone to injuries at the pro level, Tate is a young runner with upside who is a nice fit for the zone-blocking scheme of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan (who also spent time in Houston). He's now on the RB2 radar and figures to come off the board in one of the first five rounds in most 2014 drafts.
Which Ravens wide receiver will have a better fantasy season ... Steve Smith or Torrey Smith? -- @Gr33nWall (via Twitter)
M.F.: There's no question that Smith will go higher in fantasy drafts. Torrey, that is. The elder Smith is a nice addition and helps the value of Joe Flacco, but he's past his prime entering his age-35 season. I see him as a replacement of sorts for Anquan Boldin, who left the team after the 2012 campaign. Torrey is younger, more explosive and a borderline No. 2 or 3 option in fantasy land. Steve is more of a No. 3 or 4, and closer to a four in most standard formats.
M.F.: All the reports on Lattimore's return from a gruesome knee injury have been positive, and it looks like he'll be back on the field in 2014. That doesn't mean he's ready to be a true featured back, though, and he won't be with Frank Gore and Kendall Hunter ahead of him on the depth chart. While I do see him being worth a late-round flier in re-drafts, most of Lattimore's fantasy value right now is in dynasty leagues.
Will Knowshon Moreno ever be a top-10 fantasy running back away from Denver? -- @Richie_ONeil (via Twitter)
M.F.: I never say never most of the time, but I don't see him reaching that level of success away from the Broncos and Peyton Manning. The same notion appears to be true around the NFL, as Moreno has seen little interest despite breaking out in 2013. If we assume that he's leaving the Mile High City, the list of teams that could sign him to be its featured runner is short. The Browns, Giants and Jaguars appear to have filled their backfield needs, leaving the Dolphins as the lone franchise with a glaring need at the position. But even if he landed in South Florida, I couldn't draft Moreno as more than a No. 2 fantasy back. Anywhere else he goes is likely to land him in a committee situation, which is never a good thing in fantasy land.
