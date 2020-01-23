Around the NFL

Grier: Dolphins have enough ammo to move up in draft

Published: Jan 23, 2020 at 01:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins have been linked to Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for more than a year. The coveted signal-caller was the impetus behind the perceptions the Dolphins were in tank-mode entering the 2019 season.

Then coach Brian Flores took a rag-tag group of players he was handed and whipped them up enough to earn five wins. The victories placed the Dolphins No. 5 in the draft. It's possible that Miami could lose out on their QB of choice. Or he could fall right in their lap.

Joe Burrow is expected to go with the No. 1 overall pick to Cincinnati, the Washington Redskins used a first-rounder on Dwayne Haskins, the Lions plan to stick with Matthew Stafford, and the Giants took Daniel Jones last year. Tua could potentially fall to Miami where they sit.

Of course, if Tagovailoa's medicals check out, there could be an auction at the top of the draft with several QB-needy teams sitting right behind Miami, including the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier didn't sound worried about a bidding war, noting Wednesday from the Senior Bowl that Miami has "more than enough" ammo to move up in the draft, if needed.

The Dolphins own their pick (No. 5), the Pittsburgh Steelers first-rounder (No. 18) and the Houston Texans top selection (No. 26).

"We'd like to find the right guy to be the quarterback," Grier said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. "You see how important it is around the league. So, I wouldn't just say it's (owner) Steve (Ross). It's Brian (Flores). Myself. Coaching staff. Scouts. We think it's important that we find the right guy, and the leader, to be the quarterback here for a long time."

The Dolphins would like to pair a young QB with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who Grier said he expects to return in 2020.

With Tua's hip injury bringing question marks to the process, it's possible the signal-caller needs time on the bench before taking over full time.

The Dolphins GM noted that we're far from knowing how Tagovailoa's medicals will check out before the draft kicks off in Las Vegas in April.

"I'd say we're still so early in this process," Grier said. "We haven't met him, we haven't sat down with him, talked with him. Our doctors haven't seen him. We know as much as you do right now. We see the media reports and things of that nature. At the end of the day, we've got to get the know the guy, get in front of him, just like any player. We're very, very early in the stage in the fact that we haven't even met the guy yet."

Tua's medical checkups this offseason will be big stepping stones that could shape the top of the 2020 draft. If everything looks good on the dynamic lefty QB, a bidding war could ensue. If Grier is willing to ship a boatload of assets he's collected in the past year, the Dolphins certainly have enough currency to make a play for their franchise signal-caller, if needed.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matt Rhule on why Panthers didn't pick QB in draft: 'I just believe in Sam [Darnold]'

Some might have been surprised the Panthers didn't go with a quarterback at No. 8 overall in Thursday's first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But Carolina head coach Matt Rhule let it be known that it's because he has ever confidence in Sam Darnold leading his squad. 
news

Former Chargers CB Casey Hayward signs with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders bolstered their secondary Tuesday with the signing of former two-time Pro Bowler -- and division rival -- Casey Hayward. 
news

Broncos OT Ja'Wuan James tears Achilles; could miss 2021 season

Denver Broncos offensive tackle ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday and could miss the upcoming 2021 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Marcus Peters still feels 'disrespected' by Rams after trade to Ravens

More than a year later after he was dealt to the Ravens by the Rams, who then obtained Jalen Ramsey, CB Marcus Peters is plenty upset by what he feels was disrespect shown him by L.A.
news

Roundup: Former Colts first-round pick Malik Hooker visiting Dolphins

Malik Hooker walked from Indianapolis via free agency this offseason, and after a quiet free agency, he remains unsigned. That could change soon.
news

2021 NFL Draft was third most-watched draft ever

The 2021 NFL Draft was seen by an average audience of 6.1 million viewers (TV and digital) across NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and digital channels during the three-day event, making it the third most-watched draft ever.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo ready for 'competition' with Trey Lance, compares it to relationship with Tom Brady

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't quite see the drafting of Trey Lance as the beginning of the end for himself in San Francisco. He might also have an unrealistic view of the current score.
news

Ravens sign former Steelers OT Alejandro Villaneuva to two-year, $14M deal

The Ravens' long-awaited signing of offensive tackle ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ is in the books. Baltimore signed the veteran offensive tackle to a two-year, $14 million deal with $8 million fully guaranteed.
news

Quinnen Williams broke foot during workout; Jets hopeful he's ready for training camp

Jets DT Quinnen Williams will likely have surgery to repair the break and is expected to be sideline him 8-10 weeks, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Buccaneers rookie OLB Joe Tryon to wear No. 9 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round pick Joe Tryon might be getting off on the wrong foot with new teammate ﻿Tom Brady﻿ over his new number.
news

Kyle Shanahan explains 49ers' decision to trade up to No. 3 to take Trey Lance

Some viewed the price GM John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan paid for Trey Lance as a curve-breaking amount. Shanahan, however, believes if the Niners hadn't leapt up the board, someone would have, and the cost might have been even higher.
news

Greg Roman: Ravens' new WRs 'expand our profile quite a bit' in passing game

The Ravens used their first of two first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft to upgrade their receiver corps, snagging Rashod Bateman with the No. 27 overall pick, and then added wideout Tylan Wallace in the fourth round.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW