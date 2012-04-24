Gridiron Breakdown: Peyton Manning vs. Andrew Luck

[Empty Body]
11-time Cowboys Pro Bowl TE Jason Witten coaches high school team to state title
Jason Witten, an all-time Dallas Cowboys great, coached the Liberty Christian (Argyle, Texas) Warriors to a TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Division II state championship win over the Regents Knights (Austin), 52-10, on Friday night in Waco.