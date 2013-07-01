Gridiron Breakdown: Brett Favre vs. Adam Sandler

The final verdict? Though Adam Sandler has made an astounding amount of money over the course of his career, many would say that he has sold out in a manner similar to the way that (as my Packers friend says), "Brett Favre sold out". Perhaps Favre elected to play one season too long, but you can't argue what he has meant to the game of football. The same can not be said about Sandler and some of the roles he's played. For that very reason Favre is the clear cut career winner here.