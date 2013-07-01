Gridiron Breakdown: Brett Favre vs. Adam Sandler

In honor of the new film Grown Ups 2, we decided to put together a Gridiron Breakdown comparing the career of Hollywood's most sought after funny man Brett Favre and Adam Sandler. We kid.
After a bit of research, we realize Brett Favre's career arc surpringly matches up with that of Adam Sandler. Both have a degree of longevity no one expected. Our job is to figure who's had the better career. Time to take it to the grid!
And without further ado ...
The final verdict? Though Adam Sandler has made an astounding amount of money over the course of his career, many would say that he has sold out in a manner similar to the way that (as my Packers friend says), "Brett Favre sold out". Perhaps Favre elected to play one season too long, but you can't argue what he has meant to the game of football. The same can not be said about Sandler and some of the roles he's played. For that very reason Favre is the clear cut career winner here.
Our intern Zach Schwartz filled in for Adam Rank to write this edition of the Gridiron Breakdown. You can follow him on Twitter @zachiszach. Adam will be back to write more Gridiron Breakdowns soon, but if you can't wait that long check him out on the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program". You can also follow Adam on Twitter. He's taking us to lunch if he gets 25 more Twitter followers today. So do it.