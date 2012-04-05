Gregg Williams urged Saints to injure 49ers before game

Published: Apr 05, 2012 at 12:12 AM

A speech recorded by a documentary filmmaker captures former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams imploring his players to injure specific San Francisco 49ers the night before January's NFC divisional-round playoff game.

Darlington: Savage behavior

Jeff Darlington says a speech allegedly made by Gregg Williams has taken the Saints' bounty scandal to another level. More ...

In the fiery, profanity-laced speech, a portion of which filmmaker Sean Pamphilon recorded, Williams urges Saints players to inflict harm on several 49ers, including quarterback Alex Smith, running back Frank Gore, and wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Kyle Williams.

"At one point, Williams says, 'We hit (expletive) Smith right there' -- then he points under his chin (and continues) -- 'remember me,' " Pamphilon told Michael Silver of Yahoo! Sports. "Then he rubs his thumb against his index and middle fingers -- the cash sign -- and says, 'I got the first one. I got the first one. Go get it. Go lay that (expletive) out.' "

It's unknown if the NFL had this audio during its investigation of the Saints' "bounty" program. The league declined comment to NFL.com's Steve Wyche on whether the audio recording in the Yahoo! Sports story or any other information in the article was evidence it previously had or if it was new.

Pamphilon recorded the audio while working on a film about former Saints special-teams player Steve Gleason, who suffers from Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and hasn't played in the NFL since 2006.

Pamphilon released a statement to The Times-Picayune on Thursday, in which he explained how the serious nature of the Saints' "bounty" scandal prompted him to release the audio.

"If this story hadn't broken and been made public, I would not have shared this," wrote Pamphilon, who didn't explain why he chose to release the audio just hours before the Saints' appeals of their "bounty"-related punishments. "I would not have compromised my personal relationships and risked damaging Steve Gleason's relationship with the Saints. I would have crafted these words and sentiments for another forum, perhaps years down the road."

A source told ProFootballTalk.com that Gleason planned to release a statement saying Pamphilon wasn't authorized to publicize what he recorded.

Pamphilon declined NFL.com and NFL Network's request for an interview.

Pamphilon told Yahoo! Sports he believes "there's no doubt at all" that Williams placed a bounty on Smith. Pamphilon emphasized that Saints coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis, both of whom have received suspensions from the NFL, weren't in the room during Williams' speech.

Williams, now the St. Louis Rams' defensive coordinator, was suspended indefinitely by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for his role in the "bounty" program. He did not appeal the punishment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 7

The Cowboys expect to have La'el Collins for Week 1, plus other news from around the NFL.
news

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper: 'I think I'm the best receiver in the league'

﻿Amari Cooper﻿ believes he's the NFL's best wide receiver. Numbers say otherwise, and the Cowboy knows it, but on Monday, Cooper intimated that it could just be a matter of time before perception catches up with reality -- at least, his reality.
news

Raiders LB K.J. Wright says trying offseason made him 'very, very angry'

Veteran LB K.J. Wright sat at home without a job for months and months until finally signing with the Raiders late last week. The long wait left the roving tackler peeved.
news

Browns rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 'ready' to face Travis Kelce, Chiefs in season opener

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoa will make his NFL debut this weekend when the Browns face Kansas City and its boatload of weapons, including tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW