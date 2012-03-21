Gregg Williams: Bounty saga 'not a true reflection of my values'

Published: Mar 21, 2012 at 09:59 AM

The NFL announced the indefinite suspension of former New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, in addition to multiple other sweeping and unprecedented punishments Wednesday, for bounties paid out on big hits from 2009 through 2011.

While Williams hasn't addressed reporters since the news of the Saints' "bounty" program first broke, he released a statement through the St. Louis Rams, for whom he's now defensive coordinator, in response to his punishment.

"I'd like to again apologize wholeheartedly to the NFL, Coach Fisher, the entire Rams organization and all football fans for my actions," Williams said in the statement.

"Furthermore, I apologize to the players of the NFL for my involvement as it is not a true reflection of my values as a father or coach, nor is it reflective of the great respect I have for this game and its core principle of sportsmanship. I accept full responsibility for my actions. I highly value the 23 years that I've spent in the NFL. I will continue to cooperate fully with the league and its investigation and I will focus my energies on serving as an advocate for both player safety and sportsmanship. I will do everything possible to re-earn the respect of my colleagues, the NFL and its players in hopes of returning to coaching in the future."

