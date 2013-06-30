Greg Schiano, Whitney Mercilus on NFL Network

Published: Jun 30, 2013 at 07:59 PM

Get a jump on the week's football talk with "NFL AM" beginning at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Today, Houston Texans pass rusher Whitney Mercilus joins us in-studio. Plus, NFL free agent Leger Douzable, and the Boston Globe's Wesley Lowery and attorney Robin Sax with the latest on the Aaron Hernandez case.

Here's what else is on tap for Monday:

Darlington: Hall of Fame rookies

As improbable as it sounds, there's likely a Hall of Famer in the 2013 rookie class, Jeff Darlington writes. But who will it be? More ...

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano visits the studio on today's "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. And check back later at NFL.com to hear Schiano join Dave & Adam Rank on an all-new Dave Dameshek Football Program.

» Adam Rank's series on The Greatest Football Movie Ever narrows it down to the Elite 8.

» Adam Schein looks at some situations that have the potential for fireworks in 2013 (Rex Ryan with the New York Jets, Ben Roethlisberger and Todd Haley with the Pittsburgh Steelers) in The Schein Nine.

» Bucky Brooks continues a series that examines leading candidates for Most Improved Player of 2013 with a look at Cleveland Browns tight end Jordan Cameron.

» NFL Network and NFL.com's Around The League have launched their "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Up today: The Kansas City Chiefs.

» Around The League continues its series profiling the top 40 players we see Making a Leap in 2013.

» NFL.com's series on each NFL franchise's most underrated and overrated players of all time continues with the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys.

» NFL Evolution reports on how Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has used the tragedy of his aunt's death by a drunk driver to become a spokeman for MADD.

» Happy birthday to Philadelphia Eagles safety Kurt Coleman, who turns 25 on Monday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "NFL Kickoff Game 2021"
news

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M 

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. 
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick 'paying attention' to T.J. Watt-Steelers negotiations with UFA looming in 2023

Pittsburgh's handling of the ongoing T.J. Watt situation could end up impacting how safety Minkah's Fitzpatrick handles his own pending contract situation.
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards suffer potentially serious knee injuries at practice

Horrible injury news has once again impacted the Ravens ahead of the season opener as running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters went down at Thursday's practice with potentially serious injuries. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW