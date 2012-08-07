Greg Schiano's Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting back to basics

"Football's football when you get inside the white lines," said Schiano, who did spend three years as an assistant with the Chicago Bears from 1996 to 1998. "You're dealing with a different group as your team. Although we had mature guys at Rutgers, when we're not out there practicing, you get a 30-year-old man you're talking to, and that's been enjoyable. What we want in between the white lines, that's not going to be compromised. They may have a bunch of experience and that experience is certainly going to help you, but we're not going to do different techniques than what fits our scheme. We're going to do what we do. And I think our guys have been awesome that way. That, to me, shows we have good guys here."