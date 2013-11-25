Greg Schiano deserves another year with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I was curious about the adjustments Schiano has made, so Dominik explained: "Oh, I think it is a lot of little things. The one thing that I don't think people know from outside the organization is how much time he actually spends one-on-one with each one of our players and really has an open-door policy and really develops a relationship with them as a mentor and a head coach -- both. I think that is the thing that is hidden and that is why (perception) on the outside had us on the inside scratching our heads saying, 'That's not who he is.' I think our players, because they are around him, have a better feel for who he is and what he is about."