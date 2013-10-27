Greg Roman: San Francisco 49ers to peak at right time

Published: Oct 27, 2013 at 03:19 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The San Francisco 49ers have shaken their early-season offensive doldrums by getting back to basics: pounding the ball with Frank Gore and relying on Vernon Davis.

NFL Media columnist Michael Silver said on NFL Network's "NFL GameDay Morning" that he spoke with 49ers offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who was optimistic that his offense will keep improving.

"We are going to keep getting better and peak at the right time," Roman told Silver.

That right time would be in the playoffs.

Colin Kaepernick took to the ground more during last week's win over the Tennessee Titans, which opened up the passing game. His legs make him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. We will see if that was an aberration or a sign of things to come when he takes on a weakJacksonville Jaguars defense in London in Week 8.

The 49ers, at 5-2, like where they are sitting.

A different 49ers organizational source told Silver that there was some internal concern after the blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

"We saw them and said, 'Whoa, this might be trouble,' " the source told Silver. "But we've seen them level off a little bit and we think we can compete with them when all is said and done."

We are six weeks away from the Seahawks-49ersrematch, and we are even further away from the NFC West championship getting to that "said and done" stage.

*We previewed every Week 8 game in the latest "Around The League Podcast." *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

