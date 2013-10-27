Greg Roman: San Francisco 49ers to peak at right time

The San Francisco 49ers have shaken their early-season offensive doldrums by getting back to basics: pounding the ball with Frank Gore and relying on Vernon Davis.
"We are going to keep getting better and peak at the right time," Roman told Silver.
That right time would be in the playoffs.
Colin Kaepernick took to the ground more during last week's win over the Tennessee Titans, which opened up the passing game. His legs make him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. We will see if that was an aberration or a sign of things to come when he takes on a weakJacksonville Jaguars defense in London in Week 8.
A different 49ers organizational source told Silver that there was some internal concern after the blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
"We saw them and said, 'Whoa, this might be trouble,' " the source told Silver. "But we've seen them level off a little bit and we think we can compete with them when all is said and done."