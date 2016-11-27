 Skip to main content
Greg Robinson a healthy scratch for L.A. Rams

Published: Nov 27, 2016 at 03:53 AM
Kevin Patra

The Rams' patience has worn out for left tackle Greg Robinson.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2014 draft was a healthy scratch Sunday versus the New Orleans Saints. Rodger Saffold started in Robinson's place on Jared Goff's blindside.

The benching is the culmination of months worth of disappointment. Robinson reportedly showed up to camp 14-15 pounds overweight. He then proceeded to be one of the least efficient blockers in the league. He's also been flagged for 12 penalties in 10 games.

After the Rams' loss to the Saints, coach Jeff Fisher said Robinson "needed" a "break" because of the multitude of mistakes he's made this season, Rams reporter Myles Simmons reported.

As much as the quarterback and meek play calling have held back the Rams' offense, the line has been as big of a disappointment. The group struggles to open holes in the ground game, keep defenders off the quarterback's back and blows up forward progress with penalties. Robinson is the embodiment of those struggles.

Fisher said he expects the big offensive lineman to return to the lineup perhaps as early as next, especially after Saffold left the game Sunday injured. Either way, Robinson is on pace to be one of the biggest draft busts in recent memory.

