Greg Olsen hopeful to keep playing after surgery

Published: Dec 26, 2018 at 07:00 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

To the surprise of many, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen came back this season after sustaining a broken foot.

Following a rupture to his plantar fascia, though, his season concluded with a trip to injured reserved.

However, hoping to surprise many again, the top-notch tight end indicated Wednesday he isn't done yet.

Olsen told Panthers.com on Wednesday that he wants to keep playing and believes surgery will "fix his foot for good," though his "future isn't clear yet."

Olsen missed nine games in 2017 with a broken foot and then broke it again early this season before hitting the comeback trail only to be derailed by plantar fascia.

Over these last two injury-plagued seasons, Olsen has combined for just 482 yards receiving following three consecutive 1,000-yard years. This season, Olsen had 27 catches for 291 yards and four touchdowns in nine games.

Olsen's Panthers (6-9) are a game against the Saints away from finishing a tumultuous season in which quarterback Cam Newton struggled with a shoulder injury and has been shut down and the team has lost seven in a row to put the playoffs out of reach and longtime coach Ron Rivera's job in jeopardy.

"This year was a huge disappointment," Olsen said. "I don't think anyone would say otherwise. But to think we would get better by making rash changes -- I think that's the easy thing. Everyone always thinks the grass is greener. That's sports."

