Greg Lloyd says NFL is 'not PBS ... it's a violent freaking game'

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Greg Lloyd was always known as one of the toughest and hardest-hitting players in the NFL, so perhaps it's no surprise that he's not a fan of Commissioner Roger Goodell's efforts to improve player safety.
Appearing at Bengals coach Marvin Lewis' golf tournament in Cincinnati over the weekend, Lloyd said some of the things Goodell has done have "really tainted the game."
"This is not PBS, it's not the public channel that you go watch. It's the National Football League, it's a violent freaking game," Lloyd told WXIX-TV in Cincinnati.
"The point of it is that if the NFL and the league would get behind and start taking care of their older players and taking care of guys, they wouldn't have these issues. As opposed to saying, 'Hey, go out there, do it hard, then bang we're done with you.'"
Lloyd, who played for the Steelers from 1988 to 1997 and made several Pro Bowls, also complained about the current game's emphasis on offense.
"I don't want to see a game where the damn score is 75 to one or 75 to two, all this passing and passing. I want to see somebody hit a quarterback, ... that is what people come to see. And at the end of the day if he gets hurt, so be it."