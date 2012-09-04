Greg Jennings, Jim Kelly join 'NFL AM'

Published: Sep 03, 2012 at 09:35 PM

The inaugural 2012 NFL.com Power Poll is here, and it's time to debate! Do the Green Bay Packers really deserve to be on top after their early playoff exit? Who's being overlooked, and who's being overrated? Don't forget to check back every Tuesday for our experts' rankings of every NFL team, 1-32.

Here's what else is on tap Tuesday:

» Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings stops by "NFL AM" today to talk about the Pack's quest to recapture the Super Bowl title they lost to the New York Giants last season. Plus, hear from Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. Catch all the action from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET.

Brooks: College stock report

Is Matt Barkley still bound to be the No. 1 pick in 2013? Bucky Brooks checks in on some of the top prospects in college football. More ...

» Don't miss the premiere of "America's Game: 2011 New York Giants" on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

» Elliot Harrison presents the first edition of his 2012 NFL Power Rankings.

» Adam Schein has the Schein Nine, with a focus on the Philadelphia Eagles and their beleaguered coach Andy Reid.

» Daniel Jeremiah looks ahead to Wednesday night's season opener between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, along with his prediction for the game.

» Albert Breer offers some thoughts on coach Joe Philbin and the Miami Dolphins in advance of Tuesday's "Hard Knocks" finale.

» Daniel Jeremiah grilled 20 personnel men with 20 questions about the 2012 season. Some of their answers might surprise you.

» There's not much time left to get a fantasy team up and running before the start of the season.

» Happy birthday to Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Terence Newman, who turns 34 on Tuesday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady with six games left in the season: 'Hopefully our best is ahead of us'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared why he believes the team can turn it around with six games left in the season.

news

2020 QB class showing all-time potential in Year 3; San Francisco 49ers have frightening upside

With Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts all thriving in Year 3, Bucky Brooks says the 2020 QB class has all-time potential. How do the four signal-callers stack up against each other? Let's rank 'em! Plus, the scariest team in the NFL right now.

news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears

Packers OT David Bakhtiari underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced.

news

Bears QB Justin Fields (left shoulder) avoids injury report, appears set to return vs. Packers

Justin Fields is on track to return to the field this weekend. The Bears quarterback did not appear on Chicago's Friday injury report, essentially clearing the way for him to start Sunday versus NFC North rival Green Bay.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE