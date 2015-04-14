Greg Jennings, Hakeem Nicks visiting with teams

The veteran wide receiver plans to visit with the the New Orleans Saints, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source informed of Jennings' plans.
The Saints are in the market to add pieces to their passing offense after jettisoning pass-catching tight end Jimmy Graham and receiver Kenny Stills via trades last month. Their current depth chart includes Brandin Cooks, Marques Colston and Nick Toon
During the NFL Annual Meeting coach Sean Payton hinted that the team had been looking to add another weapon for Drew Brees.
Pairing Brees and Jennings would put the receiver back with an All-Pro caliber signal caller, something he's missed since moving on from Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay
It would represent the fourth visit for Jennings this offseason after being cut by the Minnesota Vikings. Jennings has had stops to grab a cup of tea with the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars.
If he makes his way back to Jacksonville after the planned meeting in New Orleans -- and any other stops -- the Jags could represent the best landing spot for Jennings. The Jaguars currently boast a young group of wideouts in second-year players Allen Robinson, Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns that sorely need a veteran presence like Jennings both on the field and in the meeting rooms.
Nicks had a tryout with the 49ers in March but left the building without a deal, Rapoport reported last month.
The 27-year-old pass-catcher started six games for the Colts in 2014 and caught 38 passes for 405 yards and one touchdown.
» The Buffalo Bills announced they are hosting Brad Smith on a visit Tuesday. Smith has experience with both coach Rex Ryan and playing in Buffalo from 2011-2012.
With a crowded quarterback room, the Bills' official website reports that the team's interest in Smith is "strictly as a receiver and special teams contributor." Smith was at his most productive under Ryan as a Wildcat quarterback with the Jets in 2009 and 2010.
