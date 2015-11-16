Greg Hardy tardy for work, missed meetings last week

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Cowboys defensive end was late to work last Thursday and missed meetings last week, per a team source. Hardy made it in time for practice and played in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cowboys COO Stephen Jones declined to address the situation on a radio appearance Monday. Fox Sports' Mike Garafolo first reported Hardy's tardiness.
It's not the first unexcused absence for Hardy in Dallas. The pass rusher missed practice earlier this season. Rapoport noted on NFL Network that Hardy also had issues with tardiness during his time with the Carolina Panthers and in college at Ole Miss.
This is just the latest internal matter in Dallas that has become a public headline during what is a disastrous season for the Cowboys.