Greene says foot infection a non-issue, targets Giants tilt

The New York Jets running back missed the team's 27-7 win over Cincinnati on Sunday night because of an infection that caused his foot to swell last week. He said Tuesday the foot is feeling fine and he expects to play in the Jets' next preseason game against the Giants on Saturday night.
"I'm good to go," he said after the team's morning walkthrough.
Coach Rex Ryan also anticipates Greene playing Saturday, but added the running back would be monitored through individual drills to see if he will participate in team drills Tuesday. Greene, who'll be the starter this season, hasn't practiced since last Thursday.
The team initially called it a "low-grade skin infection," but Greene specified that a corn between two of his toes got infected. Greene was never concerned that the infection would be a serious condition that could affect his availability the rest of the preseason.
"I think it was just a media thing that everybody gets all hyped up about," he said.
Greene was treated with antibiotics and was told to stay off his feet to prevent further swelling and irritation.
"It was nothing with the skin," he said. "It was between the toes. I know there were stories flying here and there. It wasn't anything that was as bad as everyone made it seem."
The infection was discovered last week when Greene was having a callus removed. When the news first came out that Greene had a skin infection, some wondered if it could be a staph infection -- something that has been an occasional problem in NFL locker rooms in recent years.
"It was nothing like that," Greene said.
He watched the game from his home in New Jersey, itching to be out on the field, even if it was just preseason.
"It was kind of boring because I wasn't there and I felt like I was supposed to be there," he said. "It was kind of weird."
The Jets' running game struggled with the first-team offense against the Bengals, rushing for just 16 yards -- all by LaDainian Tomlinson -- with Greene sidelined. New York's final rushing numbers, 156 yards, ended up being solid. But, almost half of them came on one play when Chris Jennings ran for 69 yards right before the 2-minute warning in the fourth quarter.
"Right now, we probably need to run the ball a little better," Ryan said.
Despite the Jets wanting Mark Sanchez to air things out a little more this season, especially with Santonio Holmes, Plaxico Burress and Derrick Mason all here, Ryan insists the team will stick to its offensive blueprint.
"Our mentality is never going to change," he said. "Ground-and-pound is something I always want to do. Being able to run the football is how you can win in this league."
Meanwhile, Ryan said backup quarterback Mark Brunell (strained right calf) and guard Trevor Canfield (left knee) would be sidelined for practice. Brunell missed the game after being injured in practice Friday, but Ryan thinks he'll be fine by the start of the regular season.
Tight end Jeff Cumberland (left knee/hamstring) and linebacker Nick Bellore (right calf) were going to be re-evaluated after individual drills, while Mason (left knee) would be limited, along with linebacker Bart Scott (left leg), defensive end Marcus Dixon (left knee) and nose tackle Sione Pouha (left knee).
The Jets were also going to monitor linebacker Calvin Pace (left groin) and wide receiver Courtney Smith (right ankle) during practice.
Right guard Brandon Moore, who hasn't played this preseason while recovering from offseason hip surgery, was scheduled to be a full participant at practice.
Notes: Ryan said playing the Giants in preseason isn't as big a deal this summer because the teams play in Week 16 of the regular season. "If we weren't playing each other in the regular season, it would be because there's more bragging rights," he said.
