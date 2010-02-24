Greene's fantasy value would skyrocket if Jets release Jones

M.F.: As it stands, I see McCoy as a high-end No. 2 fantasy back with added value in PPR leagues. While he does need to improve on his pass-blocking skills and will lose goal-line work to Leonard Weaver, it will be hard to look past McCoy in the second or third round on draft day. Of course, McCoy's value would take a slight hit if (and when) the Eagles add another back to the mix. One name that comes to mind is Chester Taylor, who'd be a perfect fit for the offense of coach Andy Reid. As for putting up the same sort of numbers as Westbrook in his prime, don't count on it in 2010. While McCoy has a similar skill set, I think Westbrook was a better overall back. To answer your final question, I would still retain Charles ahead of McCoy. With Westbrook out of the mix, though, it is a much closer call between the two young backs.