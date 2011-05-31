Green was top pick, but other WRs might have better value

In addition to that huge red flag at quarterback, the wideouts come with their own question marks. Ochocinco may not be back, and even if he does return, he's no longer the same player he was. Simpson has the most momentum, but are you willing to risk a draft choice on two meaningless season-ending games after nearly three years of inaction? The Bengals say that Green is ready to step in right away, but we've heard that one before. Besides, rookie wideouts don't often make a big impact. By default, then, we're left with Shipley. He established himself as a reliable possession receiver last season and should help in PPR formats by working the slot.