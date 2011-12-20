Green's shoulder improves; Bengals WR should play Saturday

CINCINNATI -- Bengals rookie wide receiver A.J. Green felt noticeable improvement in his sprained right shoulder Tuesday, an indication he'll be ready for the next game with playoff implications.
"I'm doing good," Green said, elevating his arm. "Just a little sore but better than I thought. I actually can move my arm some, so it's good."
Green was injured during a 20-13 win at St. Louis that kept Cincinnati (8-6) tied with the New York Jets, who have their tiebreakers in their favor, for the final AFC wild-card spot. So the Bengals need a win over the Arizona Cardinals (7-7) at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday.
With Green on the field, they have a better chance. The fourth overall pick in this year's draft has 11 catches of 35 or more yards this season, the most in the NFL. Green's total is the most by an NFL rookie since Minnesota's Randy Moss had 14 during the 1998 season.
Green landed hard on his right shoulder during the first half in St. Louis and left the field for an examination. He returned for the second half even though he had trouble raising his arm, finishing with a team-high six catches for 115 yards, including a 55-yard reception.
It has been a trend for the Bengals, who rely on Green for most of their big plays. In the last four games, receivers Jerome Simpson and Andre Caldwell have combined for just 11 catches for 101 yards. Caldwell was inactive Sunday.
"I think we're trying to find ways to get him the ball," rookie quarterback Andy Dalton said of Green, who didn't fully participate in an afternoon practice, giving him time to work on the shoulder. "He can do it all."
Even with Green, they have struggled lately.
Dalton has passed for fewer than 200 yards in each of the last three games, two of them losses. The second-round draft pick has completed 54 percent of his passes for 503 yards with two touchdowns, an interception and a below-average rating of 77.
