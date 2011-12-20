Green's shoulder improves; Bengals WR should play Saturday

Published: Dec 20, 2011 at 06:42 AM

CINCINNATI -- Bengals rookie wide receiver A.J. Green felt noticeable improvement in his sprained right shoulder Tuesday, an indication he'll be ready for the next game with playoff implications.

A.J. Green

 

"I'm doing good," Green said, elevating his arm. "Just a little sore but better than I thought. I actually can move my arm some, so it's good."

Green was injured during a 20-13 win at St. Louis that kept Cincinnati (8-6) tied with the New York Jets, who have their tiebreakers in their favor, for the final AFC wild-card spot. So the Bengals need a win over the Arizona Cardinals (7-7) at Paul Brown Stadium on Saturday.

With Green on the field, they have a better chance. The fourth overall pick in this year's draft has 11 catches of 35 or more yards this season, the most in the NFL. Green's total is the most by an NFL rookie since Minnesota's Randy Moss had 14 during the 1998 season.

Green landed hard on his right shoulder during the first half in St. Louis and left the field for an examination. He returned for the second half even though he had trouble raising his arm, finishing with a team-high six catches for 115 yards, including a 55-yard reception.

It has been a trend for the Bengals, who rely on Green for most of their big plays. In the last four games, receivers Jerome Simpson and Andre Caldwell have combined for just 11 catches for 101 yards. Caldwell was inactive Sunday.

"I think we're trying to find ways to get him the ball," rookie quarterback Andy Dalton said of Green, who didn't fully participate in an afternoon practice, giving him time to work on the shoulder. "He can do it all."

Even with Green, they have struggled lately.

Dalton has passed for fewer than 200 yards in each of the last three games, two of them losses. The second-round draft pick has completed 54 percent of his passes for 503 yards with two touchdowns, an interception and a below-average rating of 77.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts' defense could be NFL's best; Packers should pay up for Davante Adams

Do the Colts have the NFL's best defense? Should the Packers make Davante Adams the league's highest-paid wide receiver? Bucky Brooks explores those topics and more in this edition of the Scout's Notebook.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains optimistic about shoulder strain: 'I know I'll be fine'

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott remains undaunted after suffering a shoulder strain in his throwing shoulder on Wednesday, telling reporters on Friday, "I know I'll be fine." 
news

Colts QB Carson Wentz to see foot specialist, might need surgery

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is slated to see a foot specialist. He then might be headed to the operating table. The Colts QB will pay a visit to Dr. Robert Anderson in the near future after suffering a foot injury Thursday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

NFL's highlight-reel players: The 32 most thrilling talents of today ... and tomorrow

With the 2021 NFL season right around the corner, Nick Shook decided to take a step back and put together a list of the league's greatest highlight makers. Check out the 32 most thrilling talents of today ... and tomorrow.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW