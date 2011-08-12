Green retires as a Packer, two years after last snap for them

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Ahman Green retired Thursday night as a Packer.
Green, the franchise's all-time leading rusher with 8,322 yards, made his retirement official at a news conference at Lambeau Field.
Green's most recent stint in the NFL came during the 2009 season, when he returned to the Packers in midseason and played in eight regular-season games and one playoff game after being cut by the Houston Texans. Green, 34, played last season in the UFL for his hometown Omaha Nighthawks.
When asked if he regretted leaving as a free agent for Houston in 2007, Green said, "Yeah, I'm not going to deny that one bit."
Green will be a sideline analyst for the Big Ten network this season. He's also doing some volunteer high school coaching this fall in the Green Bay area.
Green finished his NFL career with 9,205 yards on 2,056 carries and 60 touchdowns.
