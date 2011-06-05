Green released by CFL's Alouettes because of hamstring injury

Published: Jun 05, 2011 at 10:39 AM

Former NFL running back Ahman Green was cut by the CFL's Montreal Alouettes on Sunday after he reported to training camp with a hamstring injury.

Green signed with Montreal in March and was expected to compete for the starting job after the Alouettes allowed Avon Cobourne to sign with the division rival Hamilton Tiger-Cats as a free agent.

Green spent 12 seasons in the NFL, rushing for 9,205 yards and 60 touchdowns. He was with the Green Bay Packers for eight seasons (2000-06, '09) and is the franchise's career rushing leader with 8,208 yards. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks (1998-99) and Houston Texans.

Green signed a four-year, $23 million deal with the Texans in 2007, but injuries led to his release in 2009. He then re-signed with the Packers and played in eight games.

Green appeared in eight games with the UFL's Omaha Nighthawks last season, rushing for 253 yards on 68 carries and catching eight passes for 50 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

