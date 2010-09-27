Green-Ellis, Hillis should be targeted off waiver wire

NFL.com offers up 10 players to target off the waiver wire to improve your fantasy football team. The number listed in parenthesis is the percentage of NFL.com leagues that the player is still listed as a free agent.
BenJarvus Green-Ellis, RB, Patriots (98.7 percent)
Green-Ellis, who I had listed as a sleeper last week, made good on that prediction with 98 yards and one touchdown in a 38-30 win over the Bills. Not only did he light up the stat sheet, but "the Law Firm" (as he's been nicknamed) led the Patriots with 16 carries. With Laurence Maroney in Denver, Kevin Faulk out for the season and Fred Taylor over the hill, Green-Ellis is clearly the best running back in the offense. He should now be owned in all leagues with 12-plus teams.
Peyton Hillis, RB, Browns (70.9 percent)
I've been a fan of Hillis ever since the Browns lost Montario Hardesty for the season. In fact, I had him featured in this column back in Week 1. Still, he's a free agent in a ton of NFL.com leagues. That won't be the case after Week 3, though, as Hillis went off for 144 yards and one touchdown against off all teams, the Ravens. He also caught seven passes for 36 yards in the contest. Not bad for a big, bruising fullback.
Kenneth Darby, RB, Rams (97.9 percent)
Darby isn't the sexiest pickup, but there's a chance he's going to see a major increase in carries in Week 4. Steven Jackson suffered a groin injury in a win over the Redskins, and his status could be in doubt for a home game against the Seahawks. Darby did show some flashes of potential with 49 yards and one touchdown in Jackson's absence against the Skins, but he won't replace the loss of a player who was drafted in the first round in most leagues. Still, he needs to be added -- especially if Jackson is on your roster.
Laurence Maroney, RB, Broncos (54.8 percent)
Maroney didn't have the best stat line against the Colts, rushing for 24 yards in a 27-13 loss. However, he did start in place of an injured Knowshon Moreno (ahead of Correll Buckhalter) and led the Broncos in carries. With Moreno's status for Week 4 in question, Maroney needs to be owned in leagues with 12-plus teams. While he can't replace the level of production Moreno can provide, he's still an option for backfield depth purposes. What's more, he's insurance for owners who have Moreno on their roster.
Ryan Torain, RB, Redskins (100 percent)
Redskins coach Mike Shanahan has done it to again. He releases Larry Johnson, leaving Keiland Williams as a roster stash in fantasy leagues. In true Shanahan fashion, he signs Torain (who he drafted in Denver) and moves him ahead of Williams on the depth chart. Clinton Portis wasn't even used in the second half against the Rams, and Torain equaled him in carries. When Portis gets hurt again (notice I said when), it looks like Torain will be the man.
Mario Manningham, WR, Giants (39.5 percent)
When fantasy owners think about the Giants wide receivers, the names Hakeem Nicks and Steve Smith come to mind. However, Manningham needs to be mentioned as well. After three weeks, he's averaging close to five receptions and 80 yards per game. That's far better than the likes of fantasy starters like Michael Crabtree and Marques Colston have had to this point in the season. If you need a third wideout in a larger league, Manningham is clearly a viable option.
Lance Moore, WR, Saints (98.5 percent)
It is impossible to predict which Saints wide receiver is going to put up the most fantasy points from one week to the next, but Moore is still going to be a popular name on the waiver wire. He put up six catches, 149 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons, and it's no coincidence that he saw a greater role with Reggie Bush out.
Louis Murphy, WR, Raiders (85.7 percent)
Murphy, who was also listed as a sleeper on NFL.com last week, has put together a pair of nice performances. After recording six catches for 91 yards and one touchdown in Week 2, Murphy scorched the Cardinals for another five receptions and 119 yards. He has an obvious rapport with Bruce Gradkowski, who targets him often. Murphy also has a great matchup upcoming, facing a Texans team that fields one of the most vulnerable defenses in the league.
Dustin Keller, TE, Jets (67.1 percent)
Keller might not be one of the elite tight ends in fantasy football, but he sure is producing like one. After three weeks, he's scored the second-most fantasy points at his position - only Antonio Gates has more. Keller has always had the potential to be a nice fantasy option, and now he's making good on it. He's developed a great rapport with Mark Sanchez, who is looking to Keller often in the Jets pass attack.
Aaron Hernandez, TE, Patriots (77.8 percent)
Hernandez, a rookie out of Florida, has become a popular target in the passing game for Tom Brady. After putting up six catches for 101 yards in Week 2, Hernandez recorded another six-catch performance, this time against the Bills. Hernandez now has a very impressive 13 receptions on the season, putting him on pace to record 69 over a 16-game slate. In an offense that will continue to be focused on the pass, he's well worth a fantasy roster spot.
