Green-Ellis, Hillis should be targeted off waiver wire

Darby isn't the sexiest pickup, but there's a chance he's going to see a major increase in carries in Week 4. Steven Jackson suffered a groin injury in a win over the Redskins, and his status could be in doubt for a home game against the Seahawks. Darby did show some flashes of potential with 49 yards and one touchdown in Jackson's absence against the Skins, but he won't replace the loss of a player who was drafted in the first round in most leagues. Still, he needs to be added -- especially if Jackson is on your roster.