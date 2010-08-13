Green Day plays Monday night halftime for Jets' season opener

Published: Aug 13, 2010 at 06:32 AM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Gang Green and Green Day are ready to play together.

The New York Jets said Friday the band will play during their regular-season opener Sept. 13. The Jets face the Baltimore Ravens in the Monday night game at New Meadowlands Stadium.

Green Day will perform "Last of the American Girls" with the Broadway cast of the Tony Award-winning rock musical "American Idiot." The halftime show will finish with fireworks.

The guitarist Slash and Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger will play during a tailgate concert outside the stadium. Scherzinger will sing the national anthem.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

