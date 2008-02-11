Green, Booker among nine released by Miami

MIAMI -- Quarterback Trent Green was acquired by the Miami Dolphins last year as part of a plan to turn the franchise's fortunes around.

Not surprisingly, Bill Parcells' ideas will differ from the previous model.

In the Dolphins' first major player purge since Parcells took charge of Miami's football operations, the team parted ways with Green, wide receiver Marty Booker and seven other players Monday -- ushering in the start of what's expected to be a massive offseason roster shakeup by the rebuilding franchise.

"This is never easy, especially since all of these players worked hard during their tenure here," new Dolphins' general manager Jeff Ireland said.

There is a chance that Green - who was due a $500,000 roster bonus if he wasn't cut and who would have cost the Dolphins more than $3.6 million against their 2008 salary cap -- could see his Miami tenure continue.

His agent, Jim Steiner, told The Palm Beach Post that Green and Parcells plan to meet soon to discuss options.

"There is a window for him to come back, depending on circumstances," said Steiner, who didn't immediately return a message left at his office by The AP.

Other notable cuts by the Dolphins included tackle L.J. Shelton and massive defensive tackle Keith Traylor, both of whom were starters.

Miami also waived tackle Anthony Alabi, defensive tackle Anthony Bryant, tackle Marion Dukes, defensive tackle Marquay Love and tackle Joe Toledo.

Most of these moves were expected, and more will undoubtedly follow over the coming weeks as Miami looks to retool following its 1-15 season. The Dolphins haven't made the playoffs in six seasons, the longest stretch in franchise history.

Green was placed on injured reserve in October after his second severe concussion in 13 months, and the 37-year-old may contemplate retirement. Traylor suggested at times last season that his 16th season may be his last.

Booker caught 50 passes in 2007, but managed only one touchdown for the second time in his four seasons with the Dolphins. Shelton started all 32 games during his two-year stay with the Dolphins and had two years left on his contract in Miami.

"I want to thank all of them for their contributions to the Dolphins and wish them good luck," Ireland said.

Parcells has already reshaped the front office, firing general manager Randy Mueller and other members of the team's player personnel staff. The coaching staff was rebuilt, most notably with Tony Sparano brought in to replace Cam Cameron.

With the start of free agency Feb. 29, Parcells' eye has clearly turned toward the roster.

"In the case of each of the veterans, it's especially difficult to release players who have been productive and valued members of the organization," Ireland said. "However, we feel these decisions are in the best interest of the team."

