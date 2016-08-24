Green-Beckham will see first-team action Saturday

One week after his surprising trade to Philadelphia, enigmatic wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham will have an opportunity to climb the Eagles' shaky depth chart in Saturday's preseason game versus the Colts.
Coach Doug Pederson told reporters Wednesday that Green-Beckham will see action with the first-team offense, which will play into the second half and perhaps the entirety of the third quarter.
Green-Beckham's first-team audition speaks to the Eagles' uncertainty at the position with top receiver Jordan Matthews sidelined by a bone bruise in his knee.
Beyond Matthews, there appears to be little separation among Nelson Agholor, Rueben Randle and Chris Givens. In fact, undrafted rookie Paul Turner has reportedly been the most consistent wideout in camp in addition to leading the team in receiving during the first two preseason games.
The Eagles certainly have a need for Green-Beckham's rare combination of size and speed outside the numbers and in the red zone. If he earns consistent snaps early in the season, though, it's an indictment of the rest of the receivers on the roster.