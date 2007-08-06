Green Bay WR Driver gets raise, contract extension

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Pro Bowl wide receiver Donald Driver has received a contract extension and a raise from the Green Bay Packers, his agent confirmed on Monday.
"We added money to get Donald paid like the Pro Bowl receiver he is," agent Jordan Woy said in an e-mail to The Associated Press.
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that Driver was given a one-year extension through the 2010 season, adding almost $11 million to his existing deal. Most of that money comes in the final year of the new deal, as Driver would make about $7 million in 2010.
But it's likely the deal will be restructured again as Driver would be 35 years old going into the 2010 season, and the Packers might not be willing to pay that much money to a player in his mid-30s.
"Andrew Brandt and Ted Thompson once again did a great job in ensuring that a player of Donald's caliber is paid fairly," Woy said.
Driver, who has been Brett Favre's most reliable target over the past four seasons, also made the Pro Bowl after the 2002 season.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press