Green Bay WR Driver gets raise, contract extension

Published: Aug 06, 2007 at 08:29 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Pro Bowl wide receiver Donald Driver has received a contract extension and a raise from the Green Bay Packers, his agent confirmed on Monday.

"We added money to get Donald paid like the Pro Bowl receiver he is," agent Jordan Woy said in an e-mail to The Associated Press.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that Driver was given a one-year extension through the 2010 season, adding almost $11 million to his existing deal. Most of that money comes in the final year of the new deal, as Driver would make about $7 million in 2010.

But it's likely the deal will be restructured again as Driver would be 35 years old going into the 2010 season, and the Packers might not be willing to pay that much money to a player in his mid-30s.

Woy praised Packers vice president of player finance and general counsel Andrew Brandt and Packers general manager Ted Thompson for recognizing Driver's value to the team.

"Andrew Brandt and Ted Thompson once again did a great job in ensuring that a player of Donald's caliber is paid fairly," Woy said.

The Packers also redid Driver's deal before last season, giving him a two-year extension that resulted in a new four-year deal worth $17 million. He went on to earn his second Pro Bowl appearance after leading the team with 92 receptions and 1,295 yards receiving - both career highs.

Driver, who has been Brett Favre's most reliable target over the past four seasons, also made the Pro Bowl after the 2002 season.

