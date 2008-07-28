Green Bay won't move on until Brett Favre does

There's no guarantee, of course, that Rodgers will turn out to be anywhere near as good as Young was. But after the way Favre has behaved the past few seasons, it's time for the Packers to find out. And blaming the club for refusing to stop the bus and turn it around every time Favre decides he might want to get back on - considering his record the past few offseasons, isn't just shortsighted, it's stupid.