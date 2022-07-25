Around the NFL

Green Bay police reviewing incident where officer shoved Packers RB AJ Dillon

Published: Jul 25, 2022 at 03:18 PM
The Green Bay (Wisconsin) Police Department said Monday that it is reviewing an incident during which an officer shoved Packers running back AJ Dillon during a weather delay at a soccer match at Lambeau Field.

Dillon was in attendance for Saturday's soccer friendly between Bayern Munich and Manchester City, and he came onto the field to perform a Lambeau Leap during a weather delay. In a video posted online, a police offer grabs Dillon's shirt and then shoves him before Dillon jumps into the stands.

"We are aware of the video showing an interaction between a GBPD Officer and AJ Dillon at the soccer match at Lambeau Field," Green Bay PD Chief Chris Davis said in a Monday statement. "Appreciate Mr Dillon's perspective and supportive comments. Our Professional Standards Division is reviewing this incident."

Dillion addressed the situation Sunday on Twitter and attributed the issue to a miscommunication.

"Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a (L)ambeau leap and hype up the crowd," Dillion wrote. "I'm assuming he missed them telling me to come down.

"Just miscommunication between parties, the @GBPolice are great people and I'm glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it's hard to know what's going on with just one. All good."

Packers president Mark Murphy told reporters on Monday that "it's obviously very unfortunate, the situation that occurred," per The Athletic.

Dillon had 803 rushing yards with five touchdowns last season, while adding 313 receiving yards and two additional touchdowns.

