Green Bay Packers will win Super Bowl XLVII in February

Rodgers and Harrell smirked when I informed them of that quote from the tight end. General manager Ted Thompson said Finley has "untapped potential," which is usually not an expression you want associated with a fifth-year veteran. Thompson explained, "He can do more. It is one thing to want that. It is another to do it." Finley said he understood where his general manager was coming from. The 25-year-old believes the key is "playing the same every down."