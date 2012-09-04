Green Bay Packers still on top in NFL.com Power Poll

Coming off an impressive Super Bowl victory, the Green Bay Packers led NFL.com's Power Poll wire-to-wire last season while cruising to a 15-1 record.

The New York Giants, meanwhile, finished a respectable No. 7 in last season's final poll, which means our experts were as surprised as the rest of the country when Big Blue went on a big postseason run, knocking off the Packers on their way to winning the Super Bowl title.

As we unveil the first Power Poll of the 2012 season, the Giants have earned our experts' respect with a No. 2 ranking, but they still can't seem to leapfrog the Packers, who once again sit atop the pile.

The Houston Texans, who have a lot of buzz this year, come in tied with the defending AFC champion New England Patriots for the No. 3 spot.

Check back each Tuesday during the regular season to see who's up and who's down in the NFL.com Power Poll. In the meantime, here's this week's full poll:

