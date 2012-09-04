Green Bay Packers still on top in NFL.com Power Poll

Coming off an impressive Super Bowl victory, the Green Bay Packers led NFL.com's Power Poll wire-to-wire last season while cruising to a 15-1 record.
How they voted ...
Unhappy about the position of your favorite team? You can find out where our individual experts ranked them here ...
» Fan Rankings: Prove the experts wrong
The New York Giants, meanwhile, finished a respectable No. 7 in last season's final poll, which means our experts were as surprised as the rest of the country when Big Blue went on a big postseason run, knocking off the Packers on their way to winning the Super Bowl title.
The Houston Texans, who have a lot of buzz this year, come in tied with the defending AFC champion New England Patriots for the No. 3 spot.
Check back each Tuesday during the regular season to see who's up and who's down in the NFL.com Power Poll. In the meantime, here's this week's full poll:
Voters in the NFL.com Power Poll: Gil Brandt, Bucky Brooks, Charley Casserly, Heath Evans, Daniel Jeremiah, Michael Lombardi, Willie McGinest, Shaun O'Hara, Gregg Rosenthal, Darren Sharper, Kurt Warner, Brian Webber, Steve Wyche.