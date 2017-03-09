Green Bay Packers sign Nick Perry to five-year deal

The Green Bay Packers did what the Green Bay Packers do: locked up one of their own key free agents.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Packers have signed the pass rusher to a five-year deal worth $60 million, per a source informed of the situation. The deal includes $18.5 million in guarantees.
After Green Bay declined the fifth-year option for the 2012 first-round pick, Perry re-signed a one-year, $5 million "prove-it" in 2016. The 26-year-old then proved it.
Despite playing with a club on his hand for part of last season, Perry compiled career highs with 11 sacks and 52 tackles in 14 games.
Perry was the Packers most consistent pass rusher last season and with a dearth of quarterback disrupters hitting the open market, it was important for Green Bay to lock up their own.
The biggest question with Perry moving forward is health. The athletic edge rusher has always displayed talent, but injuries marred his first two seasons, missing 15 of 32 regular season games. He's missed only five the past three years as his production soared.
Coach Mike McCarthy labeled Perry as one of the players he hoped the Packers would retain. Before the market opened, McCarthy got his wish.