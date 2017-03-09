Around the NFL

Green Bay Packers sign Nick Perry to five-year deal

Published: Mar 09, 2017 at 01:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers did what the Green Bay Packers do: locked up one of their own key free agents.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Packers have signed the pass rusher to a five-year deal worth $60 million, per a source informed of the situation. The deal includes $18.5 million in guarantees.

After Green Bay declined the fifth-year option for the 2012 first-round pick, Perry re-signed a one-year, $5 million "prove-it" in 2016. The 26-year-old then proved it.

Despite playing with a club on his hand for part of last season, Perry compiled career highs with 11 sacks and 52 tackles in 14 games.

Perry was the Packers most consistent pass rusher last season and with a dearth of quarterback disrupters hitting the open market, it was important for Green Bay to lock up their own.

The biggest question with Perry moving forward is health. The athletic edge rusher has always displayed talent, but injuries marred his first two seasons, missing 15 of 32 regular season games. He's missed only five the past three years as his production soared.

Coach Mike McCarthy labeled Perry as one of the players he hoped the Packers would retain. Before the market opened, McCarthy got his wish.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Houston Texans re-signing T Roderick Johnson 

The Houston Texans are re-signing tackle Roderick Johnson on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Raiders CB Nevin Lawson suspended two games

Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson has been suspended for the first two games of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Roundup: Jaguars sign former Chiefs LB Damien Wilson

Jacksonville's rebuild under new head coach Urban Meyer is adding some Super Bowl experience. Former Kansas City Chiefs starting linebacker ﻿Damien Wilson﻿ has signed with the Jaguars, the team announced Friday. 
news

49ers asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo is first-round pick

Should the Patriots -- or perhaps another NFL team -- want to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers' asking price is a first-round pick, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reports. 
news

Texans could pursue QB Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson isn't on team in fall

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the Houston Texans could pursue free-agent quarterback Alex Smith if Deshaun Watson is not on the team this fall.
news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts changes number to No. 1

With ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ off the Eagles' roster and in another state, ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ is no longer No. 2 on Philadelphia's quarterback depth chart. He's also no longer No. 2 on the field.
news

After ample preparation, Aaron Rodgers 'was ready to rock and roll' as 'Jeopardy!' guest host

Aaron Rodgers' run as "Jeopardy!" guest host begins on Monday and the Packers' quarterback has been studying diligently for the role. 
news

Bears see Andy Dalton as their starting quarterback, 'excited to have him'

In case ﻿Andy Dalton﻿'s word wasn't enough, Chicago confirmed Friday that Dalton is the starting QB for the Bears entering 2021. GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy had a lot to say on the decision.
news

Former Pro Bowl OL LeCharles Bentley tabbed as NFL's senior advisor for player performance and development

Once one of the top interior offensive linemen in the NFL, former two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman ﻿LeCharles Bentley﻿ is now the NFL's senior advisor of player performance and development, the league announced Friday. 
news

Gerald Everett excited by opportunity to play with Russell Wilson in Seattle

Gerald Everett, after playing alongside a cast of weapons in Los Angeles for most of his first four years, joins a similarly talented offense in Seattle that might just have the perfect role -- and QB -- ready for him.
news

'Authentic' Justin Herbert has Chargers coach Brandon Staley excited about potential together

Los Angeles' new coach Brandon Staley is already taken with second-year QB Justin Herbert, despite never having even practiced together. The coach recently marveled at the signal-caller's leadership and confidence.
news

Atlanta Falcons plan to play game in London in 2021

After its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL International Series is set to make its return in 2021. The Falcons announced they will be one of the teams to travel abroad in October.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW