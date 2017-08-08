Green Bay Packers release veteran DT Letroy Guion

Guion, 30, had started 35 of 44 games over the past three years after defecting from the NFC North rival Vikings.
The 10th-year veteran was arrested on a DUI charge in June, just a few months after news surfaced of an impending four-game suspension to start the 2017 season.
Thompson has been preparing for Guion's eventual departure, selecting defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Montravius Adams in the early rounds of the past two drafts. The Packers also added veteran run-stuffer Ricky Jean-Francois, bolstering the depth up front.
Banned from NFL game action until Week 5, Guion figures to face a cold market for the next two months.