Green Bay Packers release veteran DT Letroy Guion

Published: Aug 08, 2017 at 06:53 AM
Chris Wesseling

Letroy Guion's nearly four-year run in Green Bay is over.

The Packers released the veteran defensive tackle, general manager Ted Thompson announced Tuesday.

Guion, 30, had started 35 of 44 games over the past three years after defecting from the NFC North rival Vikings.

The 10th-year veteran was arrested on a DUI charge in June, just a few months after news surfaced of an impending four-game suspension to start the 2017 season.

Thompson has been preparing for Guion's eventual departure, selecting defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Montravius Adams in the early rounds of the past two drafts. The Packers also added veteran run-stuffer Ricky Jean-Francois, bolstering the depth up front.

Banned from NFL game action until Week 5, Guion figures to face a cold market for the next two months.

