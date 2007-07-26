Green Bay Packers preseason primer

CWill the receiving corps be productive enough to get Favre to the postseason?

Favre let Packers management and everyone else know he wasn't happy his team didn't buy a ticket in the Randy Moss lottery in the offseason. And why not? The Packers' receiving corps led the league in drops last season and lacked the kind of red-zone target this offence craves. The team did draft James Jones in the third round, a receiver with great hands who could have an immediate impact and take some pressure off of Donald Driver and Greg Jennings. Robert Ferguson, who finished last season on injured reserve, also returns, but he has had trouble staying healthy in recent seasons.