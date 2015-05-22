Green Bay Packers' offseason about keeping a good thing going

Retaining the home-grown talent has served this club well, much like it did the Colts and Steelers organizations in the 2000s. Those are two of the most consistently successful franchises over the last 15 years, outside of the Patriots. Given that Green Bay came as close as a team could to earning a Super Bowl berth last year without actually going, and given that Rodgers is still in his prime, there was no reason for Thompson to make any kind of free agency splash -- except in his own pool.