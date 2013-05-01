Green Bay Packers: Most underrated, overrated players of all time

William Henderson -- FB, 1995-06

Fullback is without a doubt one of the least sexy positions in football, with the warriors that play the position rarely getting the credit they deserve. That was the case for Henderson for over a decade, as he was respected in astute football circles and Wisconsin, but few outside those realms knew how good he was. Henderson was arguably the best blocking fullback during the late 90s, paving the way for nine 1,000 yard rushers in his 12 years in Green Bay. He was a reliable pass-protector, and had sure hands out of the backfield, catching 320 passes in his career. After years of stellar service and play, Henderson finally got the credit he deserved with a Pro Bowl appearance in 2004 to go along with a first team All-Pro award.