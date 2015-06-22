Green Bay Packers geared up for offensive onslaught in 2015

McCarthy completely agreed with my assessment that this offensive line is the best he's had since he's been in Green Bay. Remember when this unit was the weakness of otherwise promising teams? No longer. This is a young, cohesive, talented group -- able to protect Aaron Rodgers and blow open holes for Eddie Lacy. McCarthy gushed -- collectively and individually -- over David Bakhtiari, Josh Sitton, Corey Linsley, T.J. Lang and Bryan Bulaga. Linsley proved to be a great answer at center last year as a rookie. He has talent, smarts and plenty of promise to just continue improving. Re-upping Bulaga this offseason was paramount. This is what Ted Thompson's Packers do: draft, develop and retain. And this kind of continuity is what makes Green Bay the envy of franchises around the league.