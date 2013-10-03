Green Bay Packers' Eddie Lacy to avoid leaping after concussion

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of sports:
- Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacytold the Green Bay Press-Gazette that his early season concussion taught him a lesson. He suffered the concussion after leaping and putting his head down.
- Philly.com Sports Doc blog showed a study that compared FieldTurf vs. grass in causing football injuries. However, the Detroit News reported that the Detroit Lions prefer grass over FieldTurf as they look ahead to their game at Green Bay this Sunday.
- AtlantaFalcons.com reported how the Falcons honored five breast cancer survivors at their Dine and Dazzle event.
- The Valdosta State student newspaper wrote about the school's transition to new helmets for the football team.
- The Reading (Pa.) Eagle reported on a public discussion about head injuries led by concussion awareness advocate Chris Nowinski.
- Helio.com highlighted a study that compared reconstructive surgery for ACL injuries vs. rehabilitation.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor