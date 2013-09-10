Green Bay Packers' defense facing RGIII after humbling Week 1

Far from a klieg-lighted press conference room, Colin Kaepernick delivered the same message to the Packers on Sunday. After an offseason in which the Packers ruminated on how Kaepernick exposed their inability to stop his running game in the playoffs last year -- when he rushed for 181 yards -- and after a week that focused on how much the Packers would be able to hit Kaepernick, he stayed comfortable in the pocket and shredded them for 412 yards through the air, mostly as a traditional drop-back passer. The Packers, so intent on keeping Kaepernick in front of them with a zone defense (it worked -- he ran for just 22 yards), instead let him channel his inner Joe Montana with one perfect strike over the middle after another. According to Pro Football Focus, Kaepernick completed 13 of 15 passes over the middle that traveled less than 20 yards, resulting in 208 yards and two touchdowns.