Green Bay Packers' defense delivers win in Matt LaFleur's debut

"I was pretty upset with myself," LaFleur recalled later as he dressed in a private area inside the visitors' locker room with his wife, Bre, and parents, Denny and Kristi, part of a group of four-dozen family members and friends who'd come to Chicago to commemorate the occasion. "I saw the play live and felt like he pushed off, but it's got to be clear and obvious for them to overturn it -- and clearly, it wasn't clear and obvious enough. I felt pretty sick. That was a big play. It could have hurt us. But thankfully, our defense bailed us out."