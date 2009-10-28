Green Bay mayor renames Minnesota Avenue for QB Rodgers

Published: Oct 28, 2009 at 01:36 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The city of Green Bay is renaming Minnesota Avenue in honor of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- for this week, anyway.

It's one of four fan-inspired suggestions that Mayor Jim Schmitt has chosen to help the city take a few lighthearted welcome-back jabs at Brett Favre before Sunday's game against the quarterback's Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Schmitt also announced an essay contest asking eighth-graders to come up with the top 12 reasons to stay in Green Bay. On Friday, the mayor and his staff will wear flip-flops and are encouraging fans to do the same. On Saturday, Schmitt will host a pep rally featuring waffle fries.

Rodgers wears jersey No. 12, and flip-flops and waffle fries are jabs at Favre's flaky attitude toward retirement.

Fans sent the mayor's office about 1,700 ideas to welcome back Favre, who spent 16 seasons with the Packers.

