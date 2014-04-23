Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy wants NFL to revisit training dates

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel looked at how the latest collectivebargaining agreement changed offseason training for veterans and rookies with camps starting in mid-April instead of mid-March, using the development of quarterback Scott Tolzien as an example. Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy wants to change the training dates to a month earlier.
- The Monday Morning Quarterback profiled former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Russell Allen, who had to retire because of a concussion that caused a dead spot on his brain and stroke suffered on the field last season.
- The San Diego U-T reported on two San Diego Chargers, who have moved their offseason training program to Mission Beach.
- ChicagoBears.com reported that wide receiver Brandon Marshall will be the keynote speaker at a mental health benefit event.
- The Detroit Free Press reported that the Detroit Lions hired Kevin Bastin as its new athletic trainer.
- StLouisRams.com reported that teammates Robert Quinn and Will Weatherspoon helped children on an eight-day visit to Africa.
- Saints.com reported that New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton delivered Easter baskets to kids at the city's Ochsner Medical Center.
- The Washington Redskins announced they are helping Loudon County, Va., with a $100,000 grant to help replace a football/soccer field.
- USA Today examined the relationship between college football coaches and trainers, which statistics show might be as strained as ever.
- The Clark Fork Valley Press in Plains, Mont., reported St. Regis High School is looking to replace its helmets because most of them are almost 10 years ago.
