Greedy Williams signs rookie contract with Browns

Questions about Williams' strength and willingness to aid in run defense could have led to his draft fall, but the talented LSU product's ability to cover in space should earn him snaps as a rookie in an underrated Cleveland defense. Pairing Williams with last year's first-round pick, Denzel Ward, could give the Browns a dynamic corner duo for the next several seasons.
Frank Gore intends to retire with 49ers, join San Francisco front office
Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
Colin Kaepernick throws at Michigan spring game, awaits 'door to open' for NFL return
Colin Kaepernick worked out in front of NFL scouts and onlookers during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday at Michigan Stadium.
P.J. Williams returning to Saints on one-year deal; New Orleans also adding DT Jaleel Johnson
P.J. Williams is marching back to New Orleans after over two weeks on the open market. The Saints are re-signing the veteran defensive back to a one-year deal, and adding a former Vikings and Texans DT, as well.
Patriots acquiring WR DeVante Parker from Dolphins in trade
The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
Lions GM happy to bring back former first-rounder Jarrad Davis: 'Everybody deserves second chances'
Lions general manager Brad Holmes believes everybody deserves another opportunity, and that was the idea behind bringing linebacker Jarrad Davis back to the franchise that took him 21st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Jets WR Braxton Berrios on QB Zach Wilson: 'He's willing to do whatever it takes' to improve in 2022
Coming off a shaky rookie season, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is traveling to work out with some of his receivers in the hopes of turning things around in his sophomore campaign.
Xavien Howard, Dolphins agree to five-year extension with $50.69M in new money
Cornerback Xavien Howard and the Dolphins have agreed to terms on an extension for a new five-year contract with $50.691 million in new money that will give him an average-per-year salary of $25.35 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Cameron Wolfe reported Friday.
Former Colts RB Marlon Mack signing with Texans, staying in AFC South
Marlon Mack, the longtime Colts running back, is signing with the Texans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
Free-agent QB Colin Kaepernick to throw in front of NFL scouts at Michigan spring game
Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will hold a throwing exhibition during halftime of the University of Michigan's spring game on Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported, via the transaction wire. Draft-eligible players will catch passes from Kaepernick, and NFL team personnel in attendance will be permitted to watch the event, Pelissero added.
2022 NFL Schedule: Release date, details, and more
With the 2022 NFL Draft almost upon us, the next big anticipated event of the NFL offseason is the upcoming season's schedule release. Below are answers to all of your burning questions to get you ready for the start of the 2022 season.
Giovani Bernard back with Buccaneers on one-year contract
Another player is re-upping for a season with Tom Brady. Running back Giovani Bernard agreed to a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
