Greatest Super Bowl performances: Quarterbacks

9. Ken Anderson, Cincinnati (Super Bowl XVI): Anderson had one of the best quarterback performances in a Super Bowl with 300 passing yards, 15 rushing yards and three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in a 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Anderson threw for scores of four and three yards, both to tight end Dan Ross, and he rushed for a 5-yard touchdown. Anderson's numbers far exceeded the totals of Joe Montana in the contest, but this success wasn't enough to overcome San Francisco on the scoreboard.