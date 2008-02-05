Greatest all-time fantasy seasons: Running backs

8. Terrell Davis, Denver (1998): While his career was short lived due to knee injuries, Davis did make some serious noise in his time between the white lines. His best statistical season came in 1998 when he became the fourth running back ever to reach the 2,000-yard mark. He also scored an impressive 23 total touchdowns and finished with 361 fantasy points. Davis rushed for 56 scores in his first four seasons -- that is a mark that no member of the Hall of Fame has matched -- so he could land in Canton in the future.