Graves: Cardinals not talking to Bulger; starting QB focus in-house

Leinart, the 10th overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2006 NFL Draft, has first dibs at replacing retired starter Kurt Warner, but the fact that he hasn't solidified his hold on the job shows he has proving to do. Anderson, the former Cleveland Browns starter who signed with the Cardinals as a free agent this offseason, is very much in the mix, too. Arizona also made a run at San Diego Chargers third-string quarterback Charlie Whitehurst, but he landed with the Seattle Seahawks and will compete with Matt Hasselbeck for the starting job.