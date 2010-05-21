Graves: Cardinals not talking to Bulger; starting QB focus in-house

The Arizona Cardinals aren't disappointed in quarterback Matt Leinart's offseason performance, and they aren't engaged in conversations about signing free agent Marc Bulger. However, things could change. Even if the team doesn't add another quarterback, there's no guarantee that Leinart will be the starter.
"We are not actively engaged in discussion with Marc Bulger," Graves said Friday. "If he is interested, we're appreciative, but right now, we're focused on the guys that we have here. Matt has done a great job so far, but so has Derek Anderson and our young guys (rookies Max Hall and John Skelton).
"I've learned to never say never. Who knows what may happen? (Coach) Ken (Whisenhunt) hasn't made any final decisions on who will be the starter at quarterback. Right now, we're not looking outside of our group. That's not our focus."
Leinart, the 10th overall pick by the Cardinals in the 2006 NFL Draft, has first dibs at replacing retired starter Kurt Warner, but the fact that he hasn't solidified his hold on the job shows he has proving to do. Anderson, the former Cleveland Browns starter who signed with the Cardinals as a free agent this offseason, is very much in the mix, too. Arizona also made a run at San Diego Chargers third-string quarterback Charlie Whitehurst, but he landed with the Seattle Seahawks and will compete with Matt Hasselbeck for the starting job.
Bulger was released by the St. Louis Rams after nine seasons, mostly as the starter. A person close to Bulger said he isn't in a rush to make a decision on his next stop.
Bulger has been linked to Chicago, where he could rejoin former Rams coach Mike Martz, who's now the Bears' offensive coordinator. Bulger's role as Jay Cutler's backup would be clearly defined. In Arizona, Bulger could have the chance to start since the pecking order at quarterback hasn't been established.