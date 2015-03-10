Graham trade to Seattle creates fantasy ripple effect

In fact, the Saints attempted 659 passes in 2014 ... that was the second-most in the league. On the flip side, no team threw the football fewer times (454) than the Seahawks. That has to be a cause for concern from a fantasy perspective when projecting Graham's value in what has been a run-based offense. The twist here, of course, is that the tight end position has no depth; aside from the likes of Rob Gronkowski, there isn't a player worth more than a third-round pick. And after Julius Thomassigned with the Jacksonville Jaguars, well, fantasy fans will be waiting on tight ends in 2015 drafts. As for Graham, he's still ranked second at the position but loses a bit of his luster in the Great Northwest.